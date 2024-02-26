Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,529 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in PayPal by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $59.16 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $79.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average is $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.