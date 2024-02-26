Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281,589 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Genworth Financial worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 156,864 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,666,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 15.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 447,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 60,901 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 361.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 160,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 126,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,533,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Price Performance

NYSE:GNW opened at $6.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.70). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.