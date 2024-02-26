Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $3.20 Million in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Flowserve as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 42,971 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,407,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Flowserve by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 132,708 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 138,517 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,812,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Flowserve Trading Up 0.7 %

Flowserve stock opened at $42.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.