Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,967 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PagSeguro Digital worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 672.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,839,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $70,207,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 657.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,591 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 326.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,609 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $13.16 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.81.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. New Street Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

