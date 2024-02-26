Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,039 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THO. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 127.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 123.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of THO opened at $124.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.78. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $124.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on THO. Citigroup boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

