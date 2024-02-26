Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,930 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 636.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 30.9% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 6.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $653,329.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,034.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,672 shares of company stock worth $4,893,771. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $208.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.82 and a 200 day moving average of $170.96. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $208.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

