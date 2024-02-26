Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,088 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $112.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $123.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.21 and a 200-day moving average of $104.93.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

