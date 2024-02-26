Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 33,078 Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 33,078 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Northeast Community Bancorp worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 20,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,698 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,997 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 173,515 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $225.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

