Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 45,058 Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,058 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.87% of AVROBIO worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 1,461.4% in the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 4,001,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AVROBIO by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $1.28 on Monday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, Mizuho cut shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

