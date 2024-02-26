ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 301,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,559 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of ACCO Brands worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 31.9% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 44,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 4.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 28,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Trading Down 13.1 %

NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $529.69 million, a PE ratio of -23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACCO. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Barrington Research cut their price target on ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACCO

ACCO Brands Profile

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.