Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 36,506 UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 54.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 51,577 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 21.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 128,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 63.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 56,290 shares during the period. 3.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

TIGR stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $613.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

