Aigen Investment Management LP Has $604,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $143.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.68. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.