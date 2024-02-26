Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $185,000 Investment in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LESL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Leslie’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 15.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LESL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

Leslie’s Price Performance

NASDAQ LESL opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.17 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

