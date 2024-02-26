Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEN. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Penumbra from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 835 shares of company stock worth $190,866. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $238.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.48 and a 200 day moving average of $241.36. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.93 and a 12 month high of $348.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.59%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

