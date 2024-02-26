Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $182,000 Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIR. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,958,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,036,000 after buying an additional 1,816,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,420,000 after buying an additional 1,731,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,864,000 after buying an additional 1,665,657 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2,167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,091,000 after buying an additional 977,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $34,007.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,878 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $111,390.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $34,007.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,071 shares of company stock valued at $317,830 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 11.9 %

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 713.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

