Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $206,000 Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 397,664 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3,419.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,148,000 after purchasing an additional 254,391 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 852.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 248,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 222,747 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $18.58 on Monday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HFWA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

