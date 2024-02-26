Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $220,000 Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Azenta by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Azenta by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZTA shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $63.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.41 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.06. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

