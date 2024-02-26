Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) EVP Sells $121,900.92 in Stock

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of AL opened at $39.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $45.17.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AL. Barclays upped their target price on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Institutional Trading of Air Lease

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

