Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200,142 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 192,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 58,298 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of AGI stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alamos Gold

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.