Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 39,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 60,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 142,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,678,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 64,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $143.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

