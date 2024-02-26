Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.9% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 183,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 289,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,811,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,434,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $300,165,000 after acquiring an additional 59,561 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,283,506. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $174.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $175.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

