American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in American States Water by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,060,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,691,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in American States Water by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWR. StockNews.com lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

AWR stock opened at $72.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.04. American States Water has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $95.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

