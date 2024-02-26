Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,272 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APLE. Bank of America cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $16.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Stories

