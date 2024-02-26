Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $525,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $105,741,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,810 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $85,648,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADM opened at $53.45 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average of $71.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

