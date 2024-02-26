Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $25,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.80, for a total transaction of $1,695,997.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,399,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.80, for a total value of $1,695,997.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,399,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 287 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $58,659.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,779 shares in the company, valued at $9,561,159.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,036 shares of company stock worth $65,503,176 in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $204.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of -137.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

