Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,114 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $174.99 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $175.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 22,048 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total transaction of $3,721,481.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,044,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,037,479.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 22,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total transaction of $3,721,481.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,044,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,037,479.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.



