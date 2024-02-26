Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Beazer Homes USA worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,813,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after acquiring an additional 108,173 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,660,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,323,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 141,924 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $29.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $928.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.26. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 13.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $386.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.71 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.26%. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BZH shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

