Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Holdings Increased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.72% of Blade Air Mobility worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLDE stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.17. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.

In other news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 13,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $41,190.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,251,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 37,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $110,226.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,323,448 shares in the company, valued at $21,604,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 13,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $41,190.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,251,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,611 shares of company stock worth $302,429. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

