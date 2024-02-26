Blue Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Blue Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.3% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $788.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $222.97 and a 1 year high of $823.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $597.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.