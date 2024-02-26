Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT opened at $89.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.17. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $104.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at $529,306.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

