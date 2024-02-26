Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 137,808 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 690.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 137,808 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Tutor Perini worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter valued at $697,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 754,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 50,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 23.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,550.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tutor Perini news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $322,550.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $393,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,341,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,971,758.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Tutor Perini Company Profile

NYSE:TPC opened at $9.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $472.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

