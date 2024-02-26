Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 23,408 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,674 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Berry worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Berry by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Berry by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Berry by 41.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Berry by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Berry by 12.7% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Berry from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

