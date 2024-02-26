Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,147 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Kelly Services worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 7,115.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $23.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $839.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KELYA. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Activity at Kelly Services

In related news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $114,263.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,484.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $114,263.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,484.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $405,119.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,971 shares in the company, valued at $687,696.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

