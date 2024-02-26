Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of Central Pacific Financial worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $7,600,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 747,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,381,000 after buying an additional 409,320 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 2,830.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 406,690 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,015,000 after buying an additional 295,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 204,284 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Central Pacific Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CPF stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $23.20.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.18 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $63,860.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,001.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,999 shares of company stock worth $191,614 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

