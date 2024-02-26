Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 55.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 257,400.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $37.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Mercantile Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $42.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

