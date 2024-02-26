Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 531.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,043 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Newpark Resources worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NR. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Newpark Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $6.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.96 million, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $7.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NR shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NR

Newpark Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.