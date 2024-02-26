Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 10,500 Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Planet Labs PBC worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 53,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,671,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

NYSE PL opened at $2.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $621.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.74.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

