Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 11,473 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Donegal Group worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 120.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DGICA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $465.17 million, a PE ratio of 99.93 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.34). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $239.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

