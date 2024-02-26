Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 1,600 Shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of FONAR worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FONAR by 38,600.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of FONAR by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FONAR by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FONAR by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FONAR by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FONAR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FONAR from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

FONAR Stock Up 1.9 %

FONR opened at $22.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $144.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57. FONAR Co. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $24.05.

FONAR Profile

(Free Report)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FONR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.