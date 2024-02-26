Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 24,856 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,856 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 293.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 30.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 1.9 %

HOG stock opened at $36.75 on Monday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HOG

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.