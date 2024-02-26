Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Evolus worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 979.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

EOLS stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $784.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 51,348 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $518,101.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,409,611.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 11,931 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $156,773.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $410,533.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,106 shares of company stock worth $1,104,037. Insiders own 5.40% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

