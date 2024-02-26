Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 3,801 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSII. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of HSII stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.