Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,335 Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ashland

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Price Performance

Ashland stock opened at $94.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.93. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $105.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.49.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ashland

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

