Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Amalgamated Financial worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 47,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 17.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $23.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $720.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Insider Activity at Amalgamated Financial

In related news, Director Finser Mark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $106,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,325.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 8,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $206,376.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $106,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,567 shares in the company, valued at $493,325.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,020 shares of company stock valued at $450,390 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

