Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $64.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.57. The company has a market cap of $411.90 million, a PE ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.69. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.61 and a 12-month high of $127.96.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($4.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($5.09). The business had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.76 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at America’s Car-Mart

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 24,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.58 per share, with a total value of $1,453,980.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,200 shares in the company, valued at $40,782,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 24,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.58 per share, with a total value of $1,453,980.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,200 shares in the company, valued at $40,782,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 18,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,617.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 649,199 shares in the company, valued at $38,763,672.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

