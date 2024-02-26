Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Dream Finders Homes worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 48.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Finders Homes

In other news, COO Doug Moran sold 25,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 344,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,653,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Doug Moran sold 25,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 344,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,653,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $233,787.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,979,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,506 shares of company stock worth $8,502,095. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 2.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFH stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.94.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

