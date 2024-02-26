Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,058 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 491,004 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 114,359 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 418,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 97,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $1,472,000. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BCH stock opened at $22.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.39. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57.

Banco de Chile Announces Dividend

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.49 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 25.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

