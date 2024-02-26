Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 812.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,727 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Bel Fuse worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,377,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $50.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.84. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $403,285 over the last three months. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

