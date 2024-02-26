Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Ambac Financial Group worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 27.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 65,366 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 49,529 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $72,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,363,000 after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 64.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 408,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 160,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

