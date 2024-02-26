Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,407 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of First Financial Northwest worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 422,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 156,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 227,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $20.87 on Monday. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Northwest from $15.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Northwest from $14.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

